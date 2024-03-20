Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Position Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Morningstar by 55.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $2,070,908.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.69, for a total value of $2,136,994.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,916,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,233,269.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,470 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $2,070,908.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,927,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,334,071.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,515. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $306.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

