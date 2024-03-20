Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Trading 3.1% Higher

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.07. 38,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 355,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.12 million, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

