Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 3.1%

Mar 20th, 2024

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 3,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 125,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $709.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $76,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $76,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,862.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,565 in the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 616,907 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

