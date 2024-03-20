Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 3.1%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 3,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 125,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $709.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $76,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $76,245.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,862.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,565 in the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after purchasing an additional 616,907 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

