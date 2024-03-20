Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Up 5.1% in February

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $680,400.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,444 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $150.42 on Wednesday. Hess has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average is $147.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

