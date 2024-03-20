GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.22.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $119.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,823 shares in the company, valued at $44,020,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $3,138,451.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,370,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $864,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,020,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.