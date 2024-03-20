Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Chemed Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CHE stock opened at $646.81 on Wednesday. Chemed has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,328,000 after acquiring an additional 127,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 111,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
