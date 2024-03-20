Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Chemed Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $646.81 on Wednesday. Chemed has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,328,000 after acquiring an additional 127,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 111,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chemed

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.