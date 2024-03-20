Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 717,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 680,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,505,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,739,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,852,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 37.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after acquiring an additional 457,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Herc by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 0.5 %

HRI stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.94.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp cut Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

