DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.22.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

