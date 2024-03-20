Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.080-10.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.08-10.48 EPS.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

SIG opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,094. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

