SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $68,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Citigroup stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.