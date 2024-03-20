City Holding Co. Has $1.53 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

EMR stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

