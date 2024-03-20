Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Rises By 5.1%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 19.1 %

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,958 shares of company stock worth $1,521,509. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 110,565 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $10,409,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,338,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

