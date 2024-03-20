Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $574,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $481.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

