Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires Shares of 23,898 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in News by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in News by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in News by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of News by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of News by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.