Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires Shares of 23,898 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in News by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in News by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in News by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of News by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of News by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
News Stock Performance
Shares of NWSA opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
News Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
