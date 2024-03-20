Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $623,000 Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ares Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 925,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ares Management by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 22,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $2,904,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 22,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $2,904,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,864,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,435 shares of company stock worth $51,145,610. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.5 %

Ares Management stock opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

