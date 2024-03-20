Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases New Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $186.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.