17,337 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,141,000 after buying an additional 794,768 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after buying an additional 1,204,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,286,000 after buying an additional 167,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

