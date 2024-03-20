Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $560,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.7 %

GGG opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Graco

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,262 shares of company stock worth $5,450,667. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.