Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires Shares of 1,948 Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RSFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

RS opened at $325.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $333.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Reliance (NYSE:RSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Reliance (NYSE:RS)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.