Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires Shares of 1,948 Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

RS opened at $325.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $333.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.