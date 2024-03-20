Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $530,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HR opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

