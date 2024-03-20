Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $524,000 in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,301,000. 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $3,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $139.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVTY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

