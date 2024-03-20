Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes $515,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,548.00 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.52 and a 1-year high of $1,623.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,499.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,430.87.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

