Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires New Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $127,775.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $849,699.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $127,775.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $849,699.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

