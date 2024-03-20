Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Shares of 6,985 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.