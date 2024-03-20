6,081 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

