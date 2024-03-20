ASD (ASD) Price Up 7.4% This Week

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. ASD has a market capitalization of $42.28 million and $2.57 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006532 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00015134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,898.45 or 1.00511726 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010890 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00152297 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06437194 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,609,459.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

