Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCO

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.