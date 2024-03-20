Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.63

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Formula Systems (1985) has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FORTY opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. Formula Systems has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORTY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

