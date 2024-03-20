SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$211.02 million during the quarter.

