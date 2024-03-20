MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $28.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.40% from the stock’s previous close.

MP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MP opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.44. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.