LXP Industrial Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.