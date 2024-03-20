Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $157,272.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,745 over the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $81,506,000 after acquiring an additional 778,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 702,950 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 641,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 148,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

