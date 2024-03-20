5,930 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.5 %

SNX stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.61.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SNX

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.