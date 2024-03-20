Kwmg LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

