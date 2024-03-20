Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 184,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 485,714 shares.The stock last traded at $14.80 and had previously closed at $14.80.

Specifically, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,354 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

