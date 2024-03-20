Kwmg LLC Lowers Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE JEF opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Jefferies Financial Group



Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.



