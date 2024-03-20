Thomasville National Bank Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.58% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52,948 shares during the period.

DYNF opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.97.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

