Thomasville National Bank Makes New $256,000 Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45.

