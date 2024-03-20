Thomasville National Bank Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $336.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.91 and its 200-day moving average is $286.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

