Kwmg LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

