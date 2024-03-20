Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.