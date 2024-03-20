Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

