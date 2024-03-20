Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sirius XM by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.