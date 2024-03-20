Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,473 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

GS stock opened at $388.62 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $397.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.