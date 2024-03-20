Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 42 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 303,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $77,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

MSI opened at $345.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.95 and a 12 month high of $347.13. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.08.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

