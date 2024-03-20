Worth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SNSR stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $36.98.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.147 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

