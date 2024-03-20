Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Up 6.1% in February

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 36,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 1.6% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Celsius by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 111.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

