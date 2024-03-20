LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 401 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

