Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,569 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after buying an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after buying an additional 223,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,614,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.47.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

