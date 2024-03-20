Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,258 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Copart by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

